Conmed Corp (CNMD) President, CEO and Chair Curt R Hartman Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chair of Conmed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Curt R Hartman (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of CNMD on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $119.93 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Conmed Corp is a medical technology company with an emphasis on surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Company's products serve the clinical areas, surgeons and physicians. Conmed Corp has a market cap of $3.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.440000 with a P/E ratio of 433.71 and P/S ratio of 4.17. The dividend yield of Conmed Corp stocks is 0.67%. Conmed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Conmed Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Conmed Corp. .

Director Mark E Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CNMD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $121.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.27% since.

Treasurer and VP, Tax Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CNMD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $116.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.6% since.

