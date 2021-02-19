Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) EVP & COO James J. Frome Sold $574,626 of Shares

EVP & COO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James J. Frome (insider trades) sold 5,300 shares of SPSC on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $108.42 a share. The total sale was $574,626.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. SPS Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.420000 with a P/E ratio of 88.34 and P/S ratio of 12.80. SPS Commerce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SPS Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SPS Commerce Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.79. The price of the stock has increased by 7.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.76. The price of the stock has increased by 7.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.44% since.

