Us Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Chairman & CEO Pietro Satriano Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Us Foods Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pietro Satriano (insider trades) sold 42,939 shares of USFD on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $35.5 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

US Foods Holding Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers throughout the United States. US Foods Holding Corp has a market cap of $8.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.410000 with and P/S ratio of 0.35. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with US Foods Holding Corp. .

