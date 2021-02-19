Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) CEO Calvin H Knowlton Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Calvin H Knowlton (insider trades) sold 24,000 shares of TRHC on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $48.46 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a market cap of $1.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.220000 with and P/S ratio of 3.51. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Calvin H Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

CEO Calvin H Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $54.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.31% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian W Adams sold 12,000 shares of TRHC stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Orsula V Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $57. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.4% since.

President Orsula V Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $54.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.31% since.

COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of TRHC stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.63% since.

COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of TRHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $52.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.62% since.

