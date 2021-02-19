Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $172.97 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $69.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.740000 with and P/S ratio of 273.01. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $172.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.98% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $182.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.38% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $174.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $182.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.41% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $182.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.41% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.55% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $184.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $176.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

