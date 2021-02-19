>
Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) President & CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky Sold $7.5 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: IDXX -1.39%

President & CEO of Idexx Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Jay Mazelsky (insider trades) sold 13,868 shares of IDXX on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $537.21 a share. The total sale was $7.5 million.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $46.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $544.130000 with a P/E ratio of 81.08 and P/S ratio of 17.43. IDEXX Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEXX Laboratories Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDXX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $537.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDXX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $539.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 7,331 shares of IDXX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $536.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.
  • Executive Vice President Michael Lane sold 850 shares of IDXX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $545. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.
  • Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDXX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $538.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.
  • Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDXX stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $489.71. The price of the stock has increased by 11.11% since.

