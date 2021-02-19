>
Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 4Q and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:TUSK -10.65%

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 after the market close on February 25, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and full year of 2020 Earnings Release

Mammoth plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers and use the passcode 7435949. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

Investor Contact:
Don Crist – Director of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(405) 608-6048


