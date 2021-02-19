Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) CFO Stephen M Scherr Sold $6.3 million of Shares

CFO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen M Scherr (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of GS on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $312.61 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is engaged in capital market activities. Its services primarily include investment banking operations. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a market cap of $108.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $315.620000 with a P/E ratio of 12.78 and P/S ratio of 2.80. The dividend yield of Goldman Sachs Group Inc stocks is 1.57%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board and CEO David M Solomon sold 10,000 shares of GS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $312.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen M Scherr sold 20,000 shares of GS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $312.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of GS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $312.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

Executive Vice President John F.w. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of GS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $313.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Director David A Viniar sold 10,000 shares of GS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $303.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Sheara J Fredman sold 2,645 shares of GS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $285.68. The price of the stock has increased by 10.48% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of GS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $277.93. The price of the stock has increased by 13.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GS, click here