Fastly Inc (FSLY) CFO Adriel G Lares Sold $731,883 of Shares

Fastly Inc has a market cap of $9.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.680000 with and P/S ratio of 29.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Adriel G Lares sold 7,753 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 52,654 shares of FSLY stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $86.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.53% since.

Director Christopher B Paisley sold 15,000 shares of FSLY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $101.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.44% since.

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of FSLY stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $106.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.19% since.

