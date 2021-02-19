Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Liquidity Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jorge Celaya (insider trades) sold 92,491 shares of LQDT on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $18.99 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Liquidity Service Inc is an online auction marketplace for surplus and salvage assets. It enables buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated online auction environment offering over approximately 500 product categories. Liquidity Services Inc has a market cap of $669.134 million; its shares were traded at around $19.160000 with a P/E ratio of 112.71 and P/S ratio of 3.08. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Liquidity Services Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec Mark A Shaffer sold 37,819 shares of LQDT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $17.62. The price of the stock has increased by 8.74% since.

Director George H Ellis sold 5,181 shares of LQDT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $19.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Chief Commercial Officer John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of LQDT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $19.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of LQDT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $17.2. The price of the stock has increased by 11.4% since.

Chief Commercial Officer John Daunt sold 2,989 shares of LQDT stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $16.86. The price of the stock has increased by 13.64% since.

