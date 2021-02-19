Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) CEO Merrick D Okamoto Sold $34.1 million of Shares

CEO of Marathon Patent Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Merrick D Okamoto (insider trades) sold 700,000 shares of MARA on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $48.65 a share. The total sale was $34.1 million.

Marathon Patent Group Inc is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The company acquires patents and patent rights from their owners including individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. Marathon Patent Group Inc has a market cap of $4.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.270000 with and P/S ratio of 292.37. Marathon Patent Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 25.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Marathon Patent Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Merrick D Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of MARA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $48.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.06% since.

