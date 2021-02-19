>
Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: DDOG -1.27%

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of DDOG on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $102.92 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $31.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.050000 with and P/S ratio of 54.77. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Datadog Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M Obstler sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.
  • CFO David M Obstler sold 21,300 shares of DDOG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $115.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.11% since.
  • CFO David M Obstler sold 23,700 shares of DDOG stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $111.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.87% since.
  • CFO David M Obstler sold 90,000 shares of DDOG stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $108.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.
  • Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of DDOG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $108.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $115.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.09% since.
  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $102.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fougere sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $102.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here

.

