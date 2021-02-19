National Pension Service Buys Roku Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Abiomed Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Abiomed Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2020Q4, National Pension Service owns 483 stocks with a total value of $43.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROKU, PTON, CRWD, PINS, VTRS, ENPH, MDB, Z, ETSY, HUBS, DDOG, WORK, AVTR, CVNA, SEDG, ALB, ZEN, KDP, POOL, PCG, MPWR, MGM, DRI, CGNX, GNRC,

ROKU, PTON, CRWD, PINS, VTRS, ENPH, MDB, Z, ETSY, HUBS, DDOG, WORK, AVTR, CVNA, SEDG, ALB, ZEN, KDP, POOL, PCG, MPWR, MGM, DRI, CGNX, GNRC, Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, AES, CCK, EMN, NTAP, VICI, PKG, SCHW, CRM, TMUS, ZM, MTCH, BDX, BRK.B, CCI, INTC, JNJ, MS, NVDA, UNH, MA, TDOC, MMM, PLD, ABT, ADBE, ALXN, ALNY, MO, AEP, AMT, AMGN, AZO, BAX, BMRN, BA, BSX, BMY, CVS, CAH, CNC, FIS, CVX, CME, CI, CSCO, CTXS, CLX, DHR, DXCM, DLR, D, DUK, EIX, LLY, EQIX, EQR, NEE, FE, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, LHX, HD, HON, HUM, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INCY, KR, LMT, MCD, MRK, MCO, NKE, ES, NOC, OKE, PFE, PG, PSA, O, REGN, ROP, SBAC, SPG, SO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WDC, XEL, V, AVGO, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, TRU, PYPL, OTIS, ATVI, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ARE, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AIG, ABC, ADI, NLY, ANSS, WTRG, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BK, BIO, BIIB, BXP, BRO, CMS, CSX, CPB, KMX, CAT, CERN, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CAG, ED, COO, CMI, DTE, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, ESS, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FAST, FNF, FISV, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HRL, INTU, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MSI, NRG, NDAQ, NBIX, NI, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PPL, PH, PAYX, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, RSG, ROK, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SUI, SNPS, TDY, TFX, TIF, TSCO, TSN, UHS, VLO, VTR, VRSN, WAB, WCN, WEC, YUM, ZBH, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, BX, LULU, AWK, PM, FTNT, VRSK, DG, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, FBHS, PSX, ZTS, CDW, VEEV, GDDY, BKI, KHC, HPE, FTV, TWLO, INVH, FOXA,

AMZN, MSFT, AES, CCK, EMN, NTAP, VICI, PKG, SCHW, CRM, TMUS, ZM, MTCH, BDX, BRK.B, CCI, INTC, JNJ, MS, NVDA, UNH, MA, TDOC, MMM, PLD, ABT, ADBE, ALXN, ALNY, MO, AEP, AMT, AMGN, AZO, BAX, BMRN, BA, BSX, BMY, CVS, CAH, CNC, FIS, CVX, CME, CI, CSCO, CTXS, CLX, DHR, DXCM, DLR, D, DUK, EIX, LLY, EQIX, EQR, NEE, FE, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, LHX, HD, HON, HUM, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INCY, KR, LMT, MCD, MRK, MCO, NKE, ES, NOC, OKE, PFE, PG, PSA, O, REGN, ROP, SBAC, SPG, SO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WDC, XEL, V, AVGO, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, TRU, PYPL, OTIS, ATVI, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ARE, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AIG, ABC, ADI, NLY, ANSS, WTRG, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BK, BIO, BIIB, BXP, BRO, CMS, CSX, CPB, KMX, CAT, CERN, CINF, CTAS, CSGP, CAG, ED, COO, CMI, DTE, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, ESS, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FAST, FNF, FISV, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HRL, INTU, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MSI, NRG, NDAQ, NBIX, NI, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PPL, PH, PAYX, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, RSG, ROK, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SUI, SNPS, TDY, TFX, TIF, TSCO, TSN, UHS, VLO, VTR, VRSN, WAB, WCN, WEC, YUM, ZBH, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, BX, LULU, AWK, PM, FTNT, VRSK, DG, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, FBHS, PSX, ZTS, CDW, VEEV, GDDY, BKI, KHC, HPE, FTV, TWLO, INVH, FOXA, Reduced Positions: CHRW, BAH, JKHY, NLOK, ATO, WPC, EVRG, VMW, ELS, CBOE, MPW, ORCL, TEVA, FCX, GOOG, MRNA, VFC, ALGN, CTVA, PPG, SIVB, DOW, SHW, DELL, TTWO, TRMB, SNAP, TTD, XLNX, DFS, SQ, MELI, W, CHTR, CE, DD, EXPE, FDX, BLL, IDXX, MLM, NUE, PAYC, KKR, APD, GM, CTSH, XYL, EPAM, PANW, RNG, TWTR, AMP, HLT, LNG, DOCU, ANET, SYF, CFG, CARR, LBRDK, QRVO, COF, VIAC, COUP, APH, ADM, IR, BKR, URI, MTD, MXIM, PKI, PXD, QCOM, RF, SLB, IP, SYY, HBAN, TER, HOLX, MNST, TYL, GLW, HAL, VAR, VMC, F, WAT, WST, WY, FICO, ZBRA, EBAY, PODD, FMC, MASI, EXAS,

CHRW, BAH, JKHY, NLOK, ATO, WPC, EVRG, VMW, ELS, CBOE, MPW, ORCL, TEVA, FCX, GOOG, MRNA, VFC, ALGN, CTVA, PPG, SIVB, DOW, SHW, DELL, TTWO, TRMB, SNAP, TTD, XLNX, DFS, SQ, MELI, W, CHTR, CE, DD, EXPE, FDX, BLL, IDXX, MLM, NUE, PAYC, KKR, APD, GM, CTSH, XYL, EPAM, PANW, RNG, TWTR, AMP, HLT, LNG, DOCU, ANET, SYF, CFG, CARR, LBRDK, QRVO, COF, VIAC, COUP, APH, ADM, IR, BKR, URI, MTD, MXIM, PKI, PXD, QCOM, RF, SLB, IP, SYY, HBAN, TER, HOLX, MNST, TYL, GLW, HAL, VAR, VMC, F, WAT, WST, WY, FICO, ZBRA, EBAY, PODD, FMC, MASI, EXAS, Sold Out: ABMD, SRPT, AMTD, IFF, MOH, NDSN, XRAY, UDR, CXO, IAC, CCL, LUMN, VNT,

For the details of National Pension Service's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+pension+service/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,231,021 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,466,552 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 498,874 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,795,537 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,402,380 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 147,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 285,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $239.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 203,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 646,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,098,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 197,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 1219.42%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 252,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 1835.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 417,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 1127.38%. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 247,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 1228.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 966,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in The AES Corp by 919.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,287,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 2750.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 167,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.47 and $220.04, with an estimated average price of $206.73.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.28.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $190.48 and $211.17, with an estimated average price of $200.92.

National Pension Service reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 99.35%. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3. The stock is now traded at around $90.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. National Pension Service still held 1,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service reduced to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 95.48%. The sale prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. National Pension Service still held 11,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service reduced to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 87.57%. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. National Pension Service still held 132,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service reduced to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 91.99%. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. National Pension Service still held 23,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Pension Service reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 96.19%. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. National Pension Service still held 10,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.