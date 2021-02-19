Albion Financial Group Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund, Intel Corp

Investment company Albion Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Adobe Inc, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Fiserv Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund, Intel Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2020Q4, Albion Financial Group owns 492 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PTON, SRLN, GBDC, MAIN, PFF, AVGO, PGX, CUT, IGLB, EPD, PS, MMP, APPN, ITRI, XYL, DIA, ARCC, CTSH, PAYC, EWJ, PBW, SUSB, LLY, TU, LYB, ESNT, NVTA, TDOC, NVCR, LW, ZS, CRWD, FVRR, GLD, SCHB, SJNK, TAN, VIS, XLK, XLY, ALL, BMY, STZ, EMR, EXAS, GIS, LHX, HUN, BKNG, RCL, STX, SYY, WMB, RFI, MA, SUNS, GMED, STOR, BL, GH, SWAV, FSLY, NET, CRNC, LMND, FROG, AI, AMLP, EFA, FAN, FBND, IGM, IJJ, IWM, IWV, MJ, PCEF, SGOL, SUSC, VDC, VYM, XLV, CB, PLD, AXDX, ATVI, ADC, MATX, ECOL, AXP, AMT, ADI, AON, ARKR, AZPN, AZN, ADSK, AXS, BHP, BDX, LCTX, BIIB, BA, BSX, CRH, CVS, CDNS, CCL, CAT, XEC, C, CLRO, TPR, CNS, CL, CMCSA, DXC, COP, CPRT, INGR, CVA, CFR, DCP, DTE, DHR, DVN, DEO, DD, EGP, EA, OVV, EXC, FDX, FTK, FLR, F, GSK, HAIN, HAL, HIG, WELL, HPQ, HEP, INFO, ING, ILMN, CEQP, INO, ICE, IP, JCI, KEY, LH, LRCX, JEF, LB, LYG, LOW, MRO, MAR, MU, MIDD, MSA, MSI, VTRS, NGG, NLS, NFLX, NWL, NAK, NOC, NVS, OXY, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PTN, PTEN, PRGO, PETS, PHG, NTR, LIN, PEG, DGX, RRC, O, RF, ROP, SAP, POOL, SKM, SGMO, SNY, SLB, SMG, WPM, SNA, SNE, TRV, STT, EQNR, STE, SYK, SPH, SPWR, TFX, TER, USB, UL, UNFI, URI, VSH, WMT, WM, WLL, WLTW, KTOS, WEX, XEL, YUM, EBAY, ET, RDS.B, NSL, MIN, JPC, NVG, EVM, WU, LDOS, AOD, FSLR, DAL, CLR, MSCI, NWG, IRDM, KDP, WKHS, DG, NXPI, KMI, MPC, ONVO, WPX, YELP, PSX, FB, NOW, PNR, FANG, ALEX, PCI, PRTA, FUBO, BFAM, ZTS, EKSO, GWPH, FATE, SAIC, DRTT, JD, ACB, YTRA, EYEG, LBRDK, KALV, TRU, HPE, SQ, RMR, OCX, FTV, ADNT, YUMC, IIPR, PUMP, AYX, AMPY, BKR, MFGP, FUV, EOLS, NVT, DOCU, PRSP, REZI, AXNX, AGE, MRNA, DOW, JMIA, ALC, BYND, CTVA, CLVT, HSTO, MAXN, QS, DM, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BOTZ, DTN, EEM, EFV, EWY, FDN, IHI, IJT, IWF, IWP, IYW, JETS, MUB, MVV, PHO, SCHA, SCHF, SCHZ, SDOG, SLV, TBT, VB, VBK, VNQ, VNQI, VWO, VYMI, WDIV, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLU, XMLV,
- Added Positions: ISRG, ADBE, FISV, IJR, IGIB, TMO, HD, AAPL, BLK, VCSH, XLRE, AMZN, UNH, VEU, IWR, VIG, ACN, V, IVW, IBB, CRM, GOOGL, SBUX, TXN, MMM, HASI, ENPH, RUN, CVX, BRK.B, VZ, WSM, UPS, UNP, MRK, SO, SPY, QCOM, PAYX, DLR, AFL, MDT, A, ECL, AMAT, BAX, CCI, INTU, BBY, ABBV, GOOG, CWCO, CLX, TSLA, AMGN, ABT, NVDA, AWK, EQIX, HAS, JNJ, CUBE, LEG, LMT, TGT, MCD, MTD, MS, IFF, CRL, MO,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, INTC, COST, DIS, FLRN, DGRW, DGRO, RP, T, CHKP, D, HON, GS, VUG, SDY, EVRG, FOXF, SEDG, IJH, IBM, SCHM, SCHG, ONEQ, IUSG, NNN, BOND, LMAT, GILD, XOM, TTD, GPC, RYT, PG, KO, TOTL, PFE,
- Sold Out: WCLD, MDLZ, VWDRY, ZM, TCEHY, DASTY, FNMA, FNMAS.PFD, FMCC, CBLAQ, MOJO, IARE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 283,612 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 468,377 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 816,801 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,190 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,729 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 145,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 304,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 119,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 94,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $489.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 1228.39%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $750.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 299.76%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $479.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 21,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 147,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 540.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $478.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $710.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The sale prices were between $41.46 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $47.88.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.Sold Out: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $53.28 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $63.89.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $74.01.Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMA)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.22.
