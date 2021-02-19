Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Whiting Petroleum Corp, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Sells Insperity Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Corning Inc

Investment company Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Whiting Petroleum Corp, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund, sells Insperity Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Corning Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc owns 408 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pin+oak+investment+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,279 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,209 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) - 351,951 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 209,946 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.1% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 172,743 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 55,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 44.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $4.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 218,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 80.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 376.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $486.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $79.67.