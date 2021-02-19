>
Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

February 19, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.12% MSFT -1.16% AMZN -2.35% GOOGL -0.81% GOOG -0.76% TSLA -0.77% POOL -1.32% Z -0.02% ETSY +2.92% HUBS +5.02% 50 +0%

Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Nasdaq Inc, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2020Q4, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 524 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORSTA AP-FONDEN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forsta+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORSTA AP-FONDEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,448,900 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,482,400 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,500 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 421,500 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,400 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $326.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $181.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $543.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $157.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,448,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,482,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 63,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $781.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 145,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.31.



