Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Nasdaq Inc, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2020Q4, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 524 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: POOL, HUBS, ETSY, Z, ZEN, KNX, CHWY, GNRC, 50AA, SGEN, LUMN, ENPH, NVCR, TECK, HZNP, BKI, SEDG, MASI, CVNA, NWL, MPWR, FOXA, WRK, NET, IT, CNP, DKNG, BIO, ARMK, BG, LBRDA, CYBR, ALLY, RUN, ZG, CDAY, LBTYA, TXG, LKQ, STLA, JAZZ, TAP,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, PG, NFLX, JPM, VZ, MA, NVDA, KO, UNH, MRK, PEP, JNJ, TXN, V, ADBE, AMGN, DIS, COST, IBM, PFE, CRM, ACN, AMT, PYPL, MMM, CSCO, EXC, NEE, LOW, NKE, AVGO, T, BRK.B, BLK, CM, DHR, ORCL, QCOM, ABC, BMY, SCHW, HD, TD, FB, ATVI, AMD, EL, INTC, SIVB, UPS, CHTR, NOW, KEYS, ADP, BCE, CAT, CL, CMCSA, EA, ETR, EXPD, INTU, MMC, PGR, PHM, RCI, TU, TMO, UNP, WAT, AQN, SHOP, ROKU, ZM, ABT, ADSK, BMO, BNS, BBY, BIIB, VIAC, CDNS, FIS, CLX, KMB, MDT, MTD, MS, NTAP, BKNG, PEG, SBUX, TTWO, TGT, VRTX, WFC, WST, ZTS, PAYC, OKTA, PLD, A, AXP, AON, TFC, BK, BDX, BSX, CVS, CI, C, DRI, DXCM, LLY, EQIX, GILD, INFO, ITW, INCY, JNPR, LRCX, MCD, OMC, PPG, PKG, DGX, STX, SHW, NLOK, FTS, VMW, WDAY, TDOC, SQ, DDOG, APD, ALXN, ADI, BAC, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, CTSH, CCI, CMI, DE, D, ECL, FAST, GE, PEAK, HPQ, TT, IRM, MFC, MCO, VTRS, PTC, LIN, REG, ROK, RY, SPG, SYK, SLF, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TIF, TSCO, VTR, WBA, ZBRA, BX, LULU, MELI, FNV, BTG, DG, CBOE, HCA, FBHS, APTV, ABBV, BURL, TWTR, CABO, KHC, HWM, IR, DOW, CB, ALB, ALGN, AIG, APH, NLY, AMAT, AJG, BLL, BAX, CHRW, COF, CAH, CERN, CME, CTXS, CSGP, CCEP, CAG, ED, GLW, DLR, DD, EW, EFX, FMC, FICO, FDX, F, GIS, GPN, MNST, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, ICE, IFF, SJM, JCI, KSU, K, KR, MXIM, SPGI, MCHP, NEM, NSC, NTRS, ON, PCAR, PRU, PSA, ROST, SRE, SJR, STE, SYY, TER, USB, ANTM, XLNX, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, TEL, MSCI, AGNC, FTNT, LYB, GM, APO, XYL, EPAM, SPLK, PANW, PNR, IQV, CDW, VEEV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, SNAP, MDB, VICI, DOCU, PINS, UBER, CRWD, AMCR, AOS, ABMD, AFL, AEM, ALNY, AME, ADM, AZO, GOLD, BWA, CMS, CNI, KMX, CE, CTAS, STZ, CPRT, DHI, DVA, DLTR, DPZ, ETN, EIX, EQR, EXAS, EXPE, FISV, HAS, WELL, HST, IEX, IDXX, ISRG, JBHT, KLAC, MDLZ, LH, LEN, LII, MTB, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MKC, MCK, MPW, NVR, NDSN, ES, ORLY, ODFL, PCG, PNC, PH, PAYX, PFG, O, REGN, RHI, WPM, SWKS, TRV, SWK, TDY, TSN, VFC, VAR, VMC, WPC, GWW, WAB, WCN, WDC, TDG, PODD, ULTA, VRSK, KKR, NXPI, FRC, FLT, ALLE, ANET, W, LBRDK, QRVO, GDDY, TRU, HPE, LW, AVLR, ELAN, DELL, CTVA, WORK, ANSS, CP, COO, XRAY, DB, DOV, EXR, FITB, HIG, ILMN, LVS, LOGI, MGM, MAR, MOH, QGEN, RF, RSG, STT, TFX, TRI, TRMB, UBS, UDR, MTN, WY, WLTW, MLCO, KDP, RNG, CNHI, AXTA, QSR, RACE, ZS, ALC, CARR, IAC, Reduced Positions: NDAQ, JKHY, HRL, NI, KGC, AIZ, SBAC, CPB, ARE, GRMN, FDS, YUM, HLT, ALL, WM, VRSN, TYL, ROP, MRNA, AVTR, PTON, MU, MAS, AKAM, LYV, OTIS, CNC, AMP, BMRN, KEY, CHD, CCK, EMN, ESS, FFIV, AWK, MGA, AVB, AVY, HSY, INVH, CFG, SYF, CTLT, BXP, SSNC, PKI, BR, GIB, CPT, MET, URI, GPC, STLD, RMD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,448,900 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,482,400 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,500 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43% Facebook Inc (FB) - 421,500 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,400 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $326.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $181.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $543.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $157.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,448,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,482,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 63,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $781.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 145,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.31.