Laffer Investments Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Laffer Investments (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Investments. As of 2020Q4, Laffer Investments owns 149 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Laffer Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,633 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 3,121 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 42,495 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 68,581 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 33,299 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%

Laffer Investments initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $470.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10712.82%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 247.42%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $570.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 151.32%. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1473.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $396.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $598.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.51 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.8.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $31.69 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $37.63.