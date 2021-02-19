>
Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, HP Inc, Facebook Inc

February 19, 2021 | About: IJK +1.09% IVW -0.65% DLR -1.08% AVGO +1.39% DNLI +3.08% Z -0.02% PFE -0.35% BIIB +0.89% VTRS -0.33% PPBT -3.73% MGNI +8.65% RE -0.66%

Investment company Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Broadcom Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, HP Inc, Facebook Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc owns 351 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walled+lake+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 30,626 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 70,705 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,670 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 54,807 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 32,542 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Purple Biotech Ltd (PPBT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Purple Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.81 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 4411.76%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 520.93%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $489.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.45 and $93.56, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $181.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.62.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sold Out: Purple Biotech Ltd (1YI1)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Purple Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.47.



