Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 944,836 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 783,767 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 14,002,503 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.33%
  4. Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 25,019,650 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
  5. America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 6,494,658 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 815,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Telefonica SA (TEF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,756,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,616,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sony Corp (SNE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7457.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,140,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 14,002,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 28517.15%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 2,089,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 783,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,330,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,760,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.73 and $19.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.23.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.



