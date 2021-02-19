Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vale SA, Facebook Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWZ, TEF, UGP, SNE, HD, CPA, SEDG, FAF, MET, DESP, ICE, MTZ, CRM, C, EWS, PLD, FHN, HDB, IBN, EIDO, WDAY, CNHI, THD, ASR, GPN, COP, CCL, BA, PAGS, CB, ECH, BTG, QMCO,

EWZ, TEF, UGP, SNE, HD, CPA, SEDG, FAF, MET, DESP, ICE, MTZ, CRM, C, EWS, PLD, FHN, HDB, IBN, EIDO, WDAY, CNHI, THD, ASR, GPN, COP, CCL, BA, PAGS, CB, ECH, BTG, QMCO, Added Positions: VGK, PBR, FCX, SPY, VOO, EEM, PBR.A, NTCO, CX, BBD, SCCO, XLE, BABA, IWD, BVN, EWW, EWG, ARCE, BSAC, XLI, BRFS, GOOGL, BSMX, NVDA, MSFT, TWTR, NFLX, XLB, BSBR, WYNN, CBD, GM, USFD, GOOG, ZM, AZN, FIS, BIDU, JNJ, JPM, GILD, BYD, NOW, KWEB,

VGK, PBR, FCX, SPY, VOO, EEM, PBR.A, NTCO, CX, BBD, SCCO, XLE, BABA, IWD, BVN, EWW, EWG, ARCE, BSAC, XLI, BRFS, GOOGL, BSMX, NVDA, MSFT, TWTR, NFLX, XLB, BSBR, WYNN, CBD, GM, USFD, GOOG, ZM, AZN, FIS, BIDU, JNJ, JPM, GILD, BYD, NOW, KWEB, Reduced Positions: FB, GLD, EWJ, XLF, FXI, AMX, MELI, RSX, IWM, XHB, ARCO, FMX, AFYA, CZR, GLOB, BLMN, LQD, MTCH, TJX, SHAK, TLH, XLK, WAB, NEE, BKNG, AAPL, GOVT, AMZN, BCH, DIS, PYPL, TKR, ROST, LVS, AIZ, STNE, LPLA, CIB, ACWI, CMCSA, TSLA, NKE, VRT, OMAB, BBY,

FB, GLD, EWJ, XLF, FXI, AMX, MELI, RSX, IWM, XHB, ARCO, FMX, AFYA, CZR, GLOB, BLMN, LQD, MTCH, TJX, SHAK, TLH, XLK, WAB, NEE, BKNG, AAPL, GOVT, AMZN, BCH, DIS, PYPL, TKR, ROST, LVS, AIZ, STNE, LPLA, CIB, ACWI, CMCSA, TSLA, NKE, VRT, OMAB, BBY, Sold Out: VALE, XP, CZZ, VIV, KO, QQQ, TIMB, PAC, V, DRI, FLOT, UNP, TMO, MU, UNH, LEN, CAT, CSX, BURL, SBS, ALLY, ADBE, PH, DE, JD, FEZ, MA, ASHR, PPC, TAP, STMP, VSTA, LOW, AMD, CVX, WMT, XOM, BLL, KRE, EBR, LINX, CVS, ERJ, ELP,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 944,836 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 783,767 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 14,002,503 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.33% Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 25,019,650 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 6,494,658 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 815,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,756,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,616,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7457.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,140,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 14,002,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 28517.15%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 2,089,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 783,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,330,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,760,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.73 and $19.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.23.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.