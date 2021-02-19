Kcm Investment Advisors Llc Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Kcm Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Unilever NV, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc owns 350 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDU, CDNS, ZTS, NFLX, ACWI, HIG, FCX, FTEC, EXPD, VTRS, TTD, SNPS, SWKS, UDR, OLED, SCHV, FNDX, VFC, PPG, PSX, PAAS, NEM, LITE, MPC, JCI, IWS, IYT, IYJ, GUNR, FSLR, HACK, DD, DNP, DHI, CMI, BSX, NMTR, PSEC,

MDU, CDNS, ZTS, NFLX, ACWI, HIG, FCX, FTEC, EXPD, VTRS, TTD, SNPS, SWKS, UDR, OLED, SCHV, FNDX, VFC, PPG, PSX, PAAS, NEM, LITE, MPC, JCI, IWS, IYT, IYJ, GUNR, FSLR, HACK, DD, DNP, DHI, CMI, BSX, NMTR, PSEC, Added Positions: TT, VGT, VHT, VCR, D, VOX, VIS, VAW, UPS, ABBV, PGX, VFH, VZ, MMM, AMGN, PFE, WMT, GPC, QCOM, UL, AMZN, DIS, JNJ, XLP, SBUX, VNQ, BAC, ECL, FRC, VUG, V, ADP, BACPL.PFD, QQQ, IYW, KMB, LH, PEG, SCHW, TGT, UNP, WM, APD, COST, GS, HD, IDXX, IYF, LLY, LOW, NVDA, PG, PLD, CRM, SRE, VTI, BEP, CTAS, CLX, CCI, IVW, JPM, LIN, MPW, MRK, TROW, ROP, SPGI, XLY, XLB, XYL, AEP, AMAT, ADM, BLK, KMX, CAT, CHKP, CL, DOV, DUK, AJG, HON, IJK, IJJ, MKC, NSC, PEP, XLI, SHW, SWK, VDC, ADBE, A, ARE, AMT, ANTM, BCE, BX, AVGO, KO, DE, DEO, DEI, ETN, EA, FRT, FTNT, GD, GIS, GILD, ITW, IRM, IAU, DGRO, EFA, IWM, KLAC, MA, NVS, PAA, ROST, SAP, XLRE, SO, SYK, TXN, WPM, ZBRA,

TT, VGT, VHT, VCR, D, VOX, VIS, VAW, UPS, ABBV, PGX, VFH, VZ, MMM, AMGN, PFE, WMT, GPC, QCOM, UL, AMZN, DIS, JNJ, XLP, SBUX, VNQ, BAC, ECL, FRC, VUG, V, ADP, BACPL.PFD, QQQ, IYW, KMB, LH, PEG, SCHW, TGT, UNP, WM, APD, COST, GS, HD, IDXX, IYF, LLY, LOW, NVDA, PG, PLD, CRM, SRE, VTI, BEP, CTAS, CLX, CCI, IVW, JPM, LIN, MPW, MRK, TROW, ROP, SPGI, XLY, XLB, XYL, AEP, AMAT, ADM, BLK, KMX, CAT, CHKP, CL, DOV, DUK, AJG, HON, IJK, IJJ, MKC, NSC, PEP, XLI, SHW, SWK, VDC, ADBE, A, ARE, AMT, ANTM, BCE, BX, AVGO, KO, DE, DEO, DEI, ETN, EA, FRT, FTNT, GD, GIS, GILD, ITW, IRM, IAU, DGRO, EFA, IWM, KLAC, MA, NVS, PAA, ROST, SAP, XLRE, SO, SYK, TXN, WPM, ZBRA, Reduced Positions: LMT, VDE, DVY, BDX, CSCO, INTC, BA, CVX, SDY, LHX, XLE, PFF, VYM, TSM, SCHD, FB, KRC, DHR, ALL, GOOG, NKE, PYPL, ACN, ZBH, IJR, ORCL, IGV, IVV, OEF, XLF, APTS, RTX, USB, WFC, XOM, ESS, AXP, VAR, TSLA, CERN, BMY, KRE, LRCX, WDAY, SCHX, WEC, WBA, NOW, MDY, VRSK, VPU, VIG, VOO, PPH, SYY, TM, TJX, ILMN, AFL, BABA, MO, T, BIIB, CB, CI, COP, ED, CSX, CVS, EW, HSY, RLJPA.PFD, IR, IBM, INTU, IWD, IOO, MAR, MCK, OXY, ORLY, OTIS, PH, PM, DGX,

LMT, VDE, DVY, BDX, CSCO, INTC, BA, CVX, SDY, LHX, XLE, PFF, VYM, TSM, SCHD, FB, KRC, DHR, ALL, GOOG, NKE, PYPL, ACN, ZBH, IJR, ORCL, IGV, IVV, OEF, XLF, APTS, RTX, USB, WFC, XOM, ESS, AXP, VAR, TSLA, CERN, BMY, KRE, LRCX, WDAY, SCHX, WEC, WBA, NOW, MDY, VRSK, VPU, VIG, VOO, PPH, SYY, TM, TJX, ILMN, AFL, BABA, MO, T, BIIB, CB, CI, COP, ED, CSX, CVS, EW, HSY, RLJPA.PFD, IR, IBM, INTU, IWD, IOO, MAR, MCK, OXY, ORLY, OTIS, PH, PM, DGX, Sold Out: UN, MRO,

For the details of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kcm+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,144,228 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 783,372 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,936 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,265 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 137,021 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 482.56%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $373.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $230.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $177.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 203.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.