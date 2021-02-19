>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

February 19, 2021 | About: TT +2.98% VGT +0.12% VHT -0.59% VCR -0.02% VIS +1.72% D -2.15% MDU +0.5% CDNS +0.09% ZTS -4.73% ACWI +0.18% EXPD -0.83% FCX +9.81% UN +0%

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Kcm Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Unilever NV, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc owns 350 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kcm+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,144,228 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 783,372 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,936 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,265 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 137,021 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 482.56%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $373.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $230.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $177.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 203.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)