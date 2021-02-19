Novo A Buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Eargo Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Catalent Inc

Investment company Novo A (Current Portfolio) buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Eargo Inc, Galecto Inc, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Catalent Inc, SI-BONE Inc, Vaxcyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novo A. As of 2020Q4, Novo A owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRAX, ALGS, EAR, GLTO, LUNG, FSTX,

PRAX, ALGS, EAR, GLTO, LUNG, FSTX, Added Positions: FRLN, VRNA, MIST, PTGX, CNST,

FRLN, VRNA, MIST, PTGX, CNST, Reduced Positions: VTI, CTLT, AAPL, PCVX, CABO, FOLD, SPNE, HRMY, GRTX, SPRO, BPMC, SILK, INSP, CRVS, NARI, XENT, BHVN,

VTI, CTLT, AAPL, PCVX, CABO, FOLD, SPNE, HRMY, GRTX, SPRO, BPMC, SILK, INSP, CRVS, NARI, XENT, BHVN, Sold Out: MDT, SIBN, CVAC, AKBA, ETTX,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.01% Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,793,864 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Inogen Inc (INGN) - 3,549,320 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,404 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15% Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 2,442,080 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Novo A initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 2,442,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 2,614,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $57.94, with an estimated average price of $42.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 737,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A initiated holding in Galecto Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,497,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 187,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A added to a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC by 255.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.94 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,361,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $8.11, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,608,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A added to a holding in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.57 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,530,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novo A sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Novo A sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $20.44 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.36.

Novo A sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $46.76 and $136.27, with an estimated average price of $77.02.

Novo A sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.22 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $2.93.

Novo A sold out a holding in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $1.96.