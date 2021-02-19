Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Coupa Software Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc, MongoDB Inc, Anaplan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $39 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COUP, DASH, ONEM, AI, YSG, ABNB, SQ, INTU, MSP, ASO, OZON, AJAX.U, AGCUU, YQ,
- Added Positions: UBER, DOCU, SE, EGHT, SNOW, SHOP, MSFT, WDAY, NOW, API, ASAN, GDRX, AMZN, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: RUN, FB, TWLO, MDB, PLAN, NFLX, PYPL, SMAR, ZM, FLT, GDS, TEAM, EDU, PDD,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, TME, CDAY, FTCH, CDLX, TENB, BILI,
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,650,366 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,891,734 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 14,053,066 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 613,095 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,226,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $205.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,596,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $369.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,930,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,714,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 78.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,681,399 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 491.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $265.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,773,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $290.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,753,597 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 121.50%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1435.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 193,816 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Agora Inc (API)
Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Agora Inc by 2365.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,726,123 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $84.09 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $94.65. Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $39.63. Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22.
