>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) CEO Jonathan G Ornstein Sold $915,000 of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: MESA +0.37%

CEO of Mesa Air Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan G Ornstein (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of MESA on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $12.2 a share. The total sale was $915,000.

Mesa Air Group Inc has a market cap of $431.798 million; its shares were traded at around $12.140000 with a P/E ratio of 14.12 and P/S ratio of 0.85. Mesa Air Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Mesa Air Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jonathan G Ornstein sold 75,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $12.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & Chief Officer Michael Lotz sold 150,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $11.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.
  • EVP/GC/Secretary Brian S Gillman sold 17,500 shares of MESA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $11.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.57% since.
  • Director Dana J Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of MESA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $10.34. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MESA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)