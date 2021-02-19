Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) CEO Jonathan G Ornstein Sold $915,000 of Shares

CEO of Mesa Air Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan G Ornstein (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of MESA on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $12.2 a share. The total sale was $915,000.

Mesa Air Group Inc has a market cap of $431.798 million; its shares were traded at around $12.140000 with a P/E ratio of 14.12 and P/S ratio of 0.85. Mesa Air Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Mesa Air Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jonathan G Ornstein sold 75,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $12.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & Chief Officer Michael Lotz sold 150,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $11.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.

EVP/GC/Secretary Brian S Gillman sold 17,500 shares of MESA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $11.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.57% since.

Director Dana J Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of MESA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $10.34. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MESA, click here