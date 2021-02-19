Fireeye Inc (FEYE) EVP and General Counsel Alexa King Sold $817,780 of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Fireeye Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alexa King (insider trades) sold 39,814 shares of FEYE on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $20.54 a share. The total sale was $817,780.

FireEye Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks that evade legacy signature-based security products. Its solutions include traditional and next-generation firewalls, IPS, anti-virus, and gateways. FireEye Inc has a market cap of $4.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.810000 with and P/S ratio of 4.94. FireEye Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 42.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with FireEye Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FEYE stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $20.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FEYE, click here