Catalent, Inc. to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CTLT -0.21%


Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.catalent.com[/url] and will be available for replay following the event.



About Catalent, Inc.



Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit [url="]www.catalent.com[/url].



More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005442/en/


