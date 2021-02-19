>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

IMVT SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Class Action Filed On Behalf Of Immunovant, Inc. Investors – IMVT Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

February 19, 2021 | About: IMVT -4.64%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Immunovant, Inc., f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation, (“Immunovant” or the “Company”) ( IMVT) who purchased, or otherwise acquired, IMVT securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period).

On February 19, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on behalf of Immunovant investors.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Immunovant Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies.

The Immunovant Defendants, according to the class action complaint, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401’s prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, IMMUNOVANT SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


