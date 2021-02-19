Bluma Wellness Inc. Announces Refiling of Interim Financial Statements

Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U) announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Interim Financial Statements”). The refiled Interim Financial Statements now include a notice, as required by Section 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, indicating that the Interim Financial Statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. No other changes have been made to these refiled Interim Financial Statements.

About Bluma Wellness Inc.

Bluma Wellness Inc. owns and operates a vertically-integrated, licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida doing business as “One Plant Florida.” One Plant Florida cultivates, processes, dispenses and retails medical cannabis to qualified patients in the State of Florida through multiple retail dispensaries and an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service, thereby offering convenient access for its customers and meeting the demands of an evolving retail landscape. Bluma Wellness plans to continue expanding its cultivation and distribution operations as the Florida market grows and may enter into other US states where the production, distribution and use of cannabis is permitted under state law.

Additional Information

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

