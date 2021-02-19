>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

February 19, 2021 | About: CPSS -3.65%

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. ( CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3998868.

A replay of the conference call will be available between February 24 and March 3, 2021, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3998868. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844-878-2777

