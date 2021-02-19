>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:IRWD +2.36%


[url="]Ironwood+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, announced that management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:





  • SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST




  • Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. EST




  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:35 p.m. EST




A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at [url="]www.ironwoodpharma.com[/url]. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start times to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conferences.



About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).



Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.ironwoodpharma.com[/url] or [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fironwoodpharma[/url]; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005097/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)