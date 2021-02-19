>
Newell Brands to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Truist Consumer Symposium

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:NWL +2.88%


Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Consumer Symposium, which will be held virtually, at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Newell Brands website at [url="]www.newellbrands.com[/url]. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.



About Newell Brands



Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.



This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, [url="]www.newellbrands.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005494/en/


