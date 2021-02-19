Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Ben Borgers as its PCAOB/CPA Auditor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified Company that is now also a soon to be International Marijuana/Hemp Company, is pleased to announce today that the Company has hired Ben Borgers as our Company PCAOB/AUDITOR



Ben is a CPA with over 15 years experience in public accounting. Ben has two degrees from Texas A & M University. One is in Information Technology (IT) and the other is in Accounting. He began his career as a database administrator for the Texas Agricultural Extension Service managing several web enabled databases covering employees and support personnel in 254 different counties in Texas. Ben developed and maintained the databases and the web portal for these and also worked for an IT consulting company on weekends doing general IT and database consulting. This gave him a solid background in IT and Database systems and allows him the ability to understand complicated information systems and IT internal controls.

Upon completion of his Accounting degree he began his Accounting career with Grant Thornton LLP and spent five months doing forensic accounting and SEC reporting and financial restatement for HealthSouth in Birmingham, Alabama. This involved locating fraudulent data and restating the financial statements using individual financial data from over 1,400 locations across the US. The Financial statements were restated and consolidated at the corporate level covering all facilities for five years, some of which were reported quarterly.

Our SEC.GOV filing was just made at the US Securities & Exchange website.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrants Certifying Accountant.

ACCR is very pleased to announce our new PCAOB/CPA auditor to be employed by retainer with the firm. We are paying the AUDITOR fee from our cash balances that have built up over the months…Ben Borgers.

BF Borgers CPA PC.

Ben Borgers, CPA, CVA, Managing Partner

Ben is a CPA with over 15 years experience in public accounting. Ben has two degrees from Texas A & M University. One is in Information Technology(IT) and the other is in Accounting. He began his career as a database administrator for the Texas Agricultural Extension Service managing several web enabled databases covering employees and support personnel in 254 different counties in Texas. Ben developed and maintained the databases and the web portal for these and also worked for an IT consulting company on weekends doing general IT and database consulting. This gave him a solid background in IT and Database systems and allows him the ability to understand complicated information systems and IT internal controls.

Upon completion of his Accounting degree he began his Accounting career with Grant Thornton LLP and spent five months doing forensic accounting and SEC reporting....

You may view his complete profile and successes at:

http://www.bfbcpa.us/about-us/

5400 West Cedar Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80226

(303) 953-1454

[email protected]

http://www.bfbcpa.us/contact-us

OUR NEW PCAOB/CPA FOR THE COMPANY IS BEN BORGERS.

ACCR SHARE STRUCTURE TODAY

AS 300,000,000

OS 300,000,000

PATRICK 186,984,379 or 63% of this Company.

FLOAT 98,374,146

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida-based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock. If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.hempster19.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR