ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. ( CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year, which ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the market close.



Investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live broadcast review of the Company's 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here or by visiting the Company's website at www.clearpointneuro.com and selecting “Investors” / “News” / “IR Calendar.” Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until Saturday, April 3, 2021 by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company's website at www.clearpointneuro.com, on the “Investor Relations” page.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company’s SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 31, 2021.

