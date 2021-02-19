>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: CNST +0.93%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in an upcoming virtual investor conference. Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 3:40 PM EDT on February 26. Live audio webcast of Mr. Raythatha’s presentations and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. The audio webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor pelabresib (CPI-0610) for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as its EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contact

Kia Khaleghpour, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-844-6859
[email protected]

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE1NjQ3MCMzOTg2MjcxIzIxMjA4NjA=
1b3e21c0-9b25-49aa-ba56-58ec6c80786d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)