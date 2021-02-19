Following E-Commerce Launch, TAATâ„¢ Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce strong sales performance following the launch of its e-commerce portal earlier this week. In addition to the launch of the TAAT™ online store, the Company has continued to add new retail points of sale for TAAT™ in the state of Ohio, as shown on the maps in this press release, with significant increases in areas to include Cincinnati (population 301,000) and Columbus (population 878,000). Additionally, nationwide campaigns led by a consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency who directly services over 100,000 convenience stores in the United States are set to begin next week and will run concurrently with marketing efforts for the TAAT™ online store.



Orders placed through the TAAT™ online store had shipping addresses in 20 different U.S. states, with an average order value of approximately USD $57.00 and an average order size of 1.7 cartons. The largest order placed through the TAAT™ online store was valued at more than USD $3,500 inclusive of sales tax. Between Wednesday February 17, 2021 and Thursday February 18, 2021 a total of 5,492 new users visited the TAAT™ online store, generating a total of 36,830 page views, 9,972 sessions, and an average session duration of two minutes and 53 seconds.

As of 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 states can now purchase cartons of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol online through the Company’s e-commerce portal, which accepts payment methods to include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards. Orders of USD $80 or more qualify for free shipping to any eligible1 state. The Company began a targeted online advertising campaign earlier this week to attract traffic to the TAAT™ online store. These online advertisements are positioned as embedded promotional content on a given website, referred to as “native advertisements” in digital marketing terminology, and are targeted towards smokers aged 21+ in the United States.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “February has been a very productive month for us here at TAAT™. In addition to launching our e-commerce portal and selling over CAD $50,000 worth of TAAT™ in 48 hours, we also secured our engagement with a major CPG sales agency, landed our first mainstream nationwide media coverage in Forbes, and boosted our manufacturing rate by 233%. All of our initiatives for bringing TAAT™ to market in the United States are strategically coordinated, and I believe that e-commerce plays a significant role in providing us the opportunity to sell TAAT™ to smokers aged 21+ all across the United States while complementing our Ohio retail activities and a nationwide rollout with the CPG sales agency set to begin next week.”

Footnotes and Sources

1 - Because the legal status of TAAT™ can vary between jurisdictions, the Company can only accept and fulfil orders for TAAT™ made online with shipping addresses in jurisdictions that have been approved by the Company's legal counsel.

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

