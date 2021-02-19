>
Sunoco LP Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SUN +1.37% NYSE:ET +3.24%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") on February 19, 2021, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.SunocoLP.com under "SEC Filings & Financial Reports," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sunoco LP)

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing [email protected] or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

