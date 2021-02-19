>
PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KTYB, SAII, DGNR, and FTOC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:FTOC -1.02% NAS:SAII +0.87% NYSE:DGNR +0.25% OTCPK:KTYB +1.69% OTCPK:KTYB +1.69%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $35.48 based upon Stock Yards' February 18, 2021 closing price of $48.01. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: SAII)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: SAII) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ("Otonomo"), a privately held automotive data services platform. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAII will acquire Otonomo through a reverse merger that will result in Otonomo becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own SAII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/saii/

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with CCC Information Services Inc. ("CCC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dragoneer will acquire CCC through a reverse merger that will result in CCC becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own DGNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dgnr/

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FTOC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FTOC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Payoneer Inc. ("Payoneer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTOC will acquire Payoneer through a reverse merger that will result in Payoneer becoming a publicly traded company. If you own FTOC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ftoc/

