Sun Life redeems Series 2016-1 Subordinated Unsecured 3.10% Fixed/Floating Debentures

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SLF +2.34% TSX:SLF +1.91%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $350 million principal amount of Series 2016-1 Subordinated Unsecured 3.10% Fixed/Floating Debentures.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Leigh Chalmers

Manager

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications

Relations & Capital Management

T. 416-988-0542

T. 647-256-8201

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-redeems-series-2016-1-subordinated-unsecured-3-10-fixedfloating-debentures-301231906.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


