Dominion Energy Focused on Power Restoration Following Two Ice Storms

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy crews are out in force after a second round of ice and freezing rain swept through Virginia starting Thursday morning, bringing down trees and power lines. More than 7,000 crew members, including crews from 19 states, continue to work day and night to restore service.

Damage assessment revealed fallen trees, broken poles and downed power lines. The worst damage has been reported in parts of Central Virginia, including Midlothian, Farmville, and East Richmond.

Crews will work around the clock to restore service to approximately 2,600 customers who remain without power as of 5:30 p.m. The vast majority of remaining customer outages will be restored today.

"We want to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power following two damaging ice storms in one week," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. "Fortunately, the second round of ice was not as damaging as the first, but we remain just as focused. Customers can count on us to restore service as quickly as possible, while keeping our crews and communities safe."

With parts of Virginia seeing catastrophic damage, the company remains laser focused on restoring power for all impacted customers. As the company closes in on restoring service, Dominion Energy will provide support, as needed, to assist other hard-hit energy providers, as it relies on others for support from time to time.

Ice storms cause significant damage and present challenging working conditions. Ice weighs down trees and tree limbs, causing them to fall and create power outages. Additional outages and safety hazards may occur as ice melts and tree limbs snap back into place.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks customers to report power outages. Customers can report or track an outage by using the Dominion Energy app or going online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Here's how customers can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow and tree debris. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

and remember that they could be covered by snow and tree debris. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. and customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line. Ensure generators are properly connected. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

