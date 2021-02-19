Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021, and is for the period beginning on January 16, 2021 and ending on April 15, 2021.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

