Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) President & CEO Robert F Apple Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Antares Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies including novel, pressure-assisted injectors. Antares Pharma Inc has a market cap of $805.027 million; its shares were traded at around $4.830000 with a P/E ratio of 80.48 and P/S ratio of 5.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Robert F Apple sold 497,479 shares of ATRS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

President & CEO Robert F Apple sold 89,981 shares of ATRS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $4.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Leonard S Jacob sold 15,321 shares of ATRS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $5.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.36% since.

EVP General Counsel, Secretary Peter J Graham sold 45,000 shares of ATRS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $4.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

Director Thomas J Garrity sold 50,000 shares of ATRS stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $4.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

