Phreesia Inc (PHR) CFO Thomas Altier Sold $5.6 million of Shares

CFO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Altier (insider trades) sold 77,176 shares of PHR on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $71.97 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $3.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.070000 with and P/S ratio of 19.65.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Altier sold 77,176 shares of PHR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $71.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of PHR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $69.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Edward L Cahill sold 10,000 shares of PHR stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

SVP, Human Resources Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of PHR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $65.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.86% since.

