>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Phreesia Inc (PHR) CFO Thomas Altier Sold $5.6 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: PHR +1.49%

CFO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Altier (insider trades) sold 77,176 shares of PHR on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $71.97 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $3.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.070000 with and P/S ratio of 19.65.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas Altier sold 77,176 shares of PHR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $71.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.
  • CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of PHR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $69.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Edward L Cahill sold 10,000 shares of PHR stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.
  • SVP, Human Resources Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of PHR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $65.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PHR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)