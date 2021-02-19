Seer Inc (SEER) CEO and Chair of the Board Omid Farokhzad Sold $22.8 million of Shares

CEO and Chair of the Board of Seer Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Omid Farokhzad (insider trades) sold 354,741 shares of SEER on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $64.15 a share. The total sale was $22.8 million.

Seer Inc has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.760000 with and P/S ratio of 12352.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seer Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of SEER stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Omid Farokhzad sold 1,089,279 shares of SEER stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Public Equities, L.p. Invus sold 252,545 shares of SEER stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

