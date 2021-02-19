>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Seer Inc (SEER) CEO and Chair of the Board Omid Farokhzad Sold $22.8 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: SEER +0.18%

CEO and Chair of the Board of Seer Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Omid Farokhzad (insider trades) sold 354,741 shares of SEER on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $64.15 a share. The total sale was $22.8 million.

Seer Inc has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.760000 with and P/S ratio of 12352.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seer Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of SEER stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.
  • CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Omid Farokhzad sold 1,089,279 shares of SEER stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Public Equities, L.p. Invus sold 252,545 shares of SEER stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SEER, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)