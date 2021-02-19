Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CFO & COO Greef Roderick De Sold $551,438 of Shares

CFO & COO of Biolife Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greef Roderick De (insider trades) sold 13,453 shares of BLFS on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $40.99 a share. The total sale was $551,438.

BioLife Solutions Inc manufactures proprietary and generic cGMP biopreservation media products, generic formulations of blood stem cell freezing media products, custom product formulation packaging services and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation. BioLife Solutions Inc has a market cap of $1.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.920000 with and P/S ratio of 23.21. BioLife Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with BioLife Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Michael Rice sold 30,156 shares of BLFS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO Greef Roderick De sold 13,453 shares of BLFS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off Aby J. Mathew sold 14,109 shares of BLFS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard sold 5,600 shares of BLFS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Director Andrew G Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BLFS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $45.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.4% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BLFS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $44.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 8% since.

10% Owner Walter Villiger sold 48,538 shares of BLFS stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $40.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

