The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha Sold $6.2 million of Shares

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zenia B. Mucha (insider trades) sold 33,969 shares of DIS on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $183.12 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $333.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $183.650000 with and P/S ratio of 5.52. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $172. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of DIS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $183.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of DIS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $185.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.

Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 220,000 shares of DIS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $190.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 237,136 shares of DIS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $176.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.33% since.

Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 494,943 shares of DIS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $175.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIS, click here