Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $972,712 of Shares

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 1,250 shares of TSLA on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $778.17 a share. The total sale was $972,712.

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $749.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $781.300000 with a P/E ratio of 1248.09 and P/S ratio of 26.87. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Tesla Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of TSLA stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $778.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Automotive Jerome M Guillen sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $817.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.44% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 4,000 shares of TSLA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $807.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.29% since.

Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 150,747 shares of TSLA stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $846.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.71% since.

Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of TSLA stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $852.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.31% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 1,500 shares of TSLA stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $870.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSLA, click here