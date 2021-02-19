Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) EVP Sales & CSO Jeff Rodino Sold $2.3 million of Shares

EVP Sales & CSO of Patrick Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Rodino (insider trades) sold 28,824 shares of PATK on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $81.5 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Patrick Industries Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries. Patrick Industries Inc has a market cap of $1.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.950000 with a P/E ratio of 19.50 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of Patrick Industries Inc stocks is 1.27%. Patrick Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 36.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Patrick Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Patrick Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 757 shares of PATK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 19,102 shares of PATK stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $79.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 24,821 shares of PATK stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $77.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.39% since.

EVP Operations & COO Kip B Ellis sold 9,312 shares of PATK stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.06% since.

