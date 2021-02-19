Cbdmd Inc (YCBD) Chairman & CO-CEO Martin A. Sumichrast Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CO-CEO of Cbdmd Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin A. Sumichrast (insider trades) sold 395,600 shares of YCBD on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $4.43 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Level Brands Inc is an US based branding and marketing company. The business activity of the group is operated through four division's namely, professional products division, licensing division, entertainment division and health and wellness. cbdMD Inc has a market cap of $232.676 million; its shares were traded at around $4.450000 with and P/S ratio of 4.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

