Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Seagen Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Invitae Corp, Sells Seagen Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Baker Bros. Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Invitae Corp, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, sells Seagen Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Immunomedics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q4, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp owns 119 stocks with a total value of $26.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 47,269,424 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. New Position BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 31,999,741 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,904,586 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 13,879,952 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37%

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.37%. The holding were 47,269,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,450,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 444,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Opthea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,308,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,030,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,649,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 321.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 223,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,830,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd by 355.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 455,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 103.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 616,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.39 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $12.44.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 27.02%. The sale prices were between $47.25 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 656,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 3,410,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in uniQure NV by 96.53%. The sale prices were between $35.35 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 6,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 55%. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 180,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 412,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 25.69%. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $52.65, with an estimated average price of $41.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 153,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.