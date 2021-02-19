Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Fitbit Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ubs Oconnor Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Fitbit Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, New Providence Acquisition Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Livongo Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Oconnor Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 439 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TIF, CLGX, FIT, LBRDK, NPA, CRHC, RIDE, CCIV, PACE, GSAH, IIAC.U, WPF, RTP, TPGY, GRSV, SPNV.U, TREB, PRPB, AACQ, ENPC, JPM, FAII, STPK, GHVIU, IACA, IPOE, RMGBU, RBAC, ASAQ, NSH, NSH, OACB, IPOD, HIGA, COOLU, CCV.U, FIS, D, V, DEH, PSTH, DEN, AONE, TWCT, IPOF, NEBCU, JETS, TEL, XPOA.U, NOACU, VSPR, RAMP, CSGP, NEP, SOAC, HEC, ACND, GDRX, BSY, HOL, GOAC, STWO, ACTC, ASPL, QELL, APSG, IMPX, SEAH, SPRQ.U, RAACU, CNI, DLTR, FSRV, FUSE, BNL, YAC, HZAC, SNPR, CLII, AVAN, VGAC, NRG, ETAC, ACACU, TLMD, MAAC, HTPA.U, SCOAU, BDN, MTZ, ACEV, AGCUU, MOTNU, FTOC, LFTRU, DMYI.U, HAACU, PDAC, RCHG, GNPK.U, LCY, LOKB.U, SPFR.U, CND.U, ALTUU, CBAH.U, CTAQU, MOTV.U, DCRB, MRACU, VIIAU, CFIVU, CF, WELL, JBLU, PBR, AAT, PDD, MEG, CPSR, HPX, ERES, HYLN, SAII, TMTS, TSIAU, FTIV, ARBGU, LNFA.U, OCA.U, FGNA, IGAC, SNRHU, TEKK, ACIC, AVB, PPL, APLE, CC, GOOS, XPEV, DGNR, SVAC, CAP.U, SGAM, GFX.U, CCI, DPZ, ICE, SRE, UAA, DOC, INAQ, PHICU, RTPZ.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, SVOKU, EXC, KRC, MDU, KMI, RICE.U, DBDRU, LEAP, KWAC.U, SVSVU, TINV.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, MTACU, AMLP, EPR, ESS, VER, JBGS, ELAN, QFIN, BFT, CRC, HCARU, NNN, FRT, GTY, MAR, LUV, WRE, POR, AGNC, MOS, IRT, CRWD, NOVA, BILL, LI, PTVE, SFT, STIC.U,
- Added Positions: DIS, GOOGL, AXTA, RUN, GSKY, FISV, MAA, MAT, AMT, CMI, ELS, COLD, BDX, NVR, TMUS, WH, FB, SBAC, INVH, GNRC, AMZN, CTRE, ROST, DRI, REXR, EGP, TWO, ITT, LEA, PLD, CTXS, NRZ, ADC, DAL, UNH, EL, CNX, WLK, BBL, LSI, RYAAY, PPG, NHI, J, CI, CPT, ABR, RSG, GLPI, FLT, TRNO, CRK, BG, OGE, EPRT,
- Reduced Positions: UWMC, ETWO, UDR, CCX, CCX, SUI, OHI, AMH, THBR, FR, MGP, PAE, SFTW, CHPM, CCAC, DRE, DFPH, FCPT, EQIX, VICI, SPCE, NFH, ENDP, PDM, WTRG, UBER, DT, TPIC, GTYH, SCVX, GM, HRTX, WKHS, EB, PLX, F, ARE, FMC, LTC, PSB, SQM,
- Sold Out: AMTD, WMGI, IMMU, ADSW, LVGO, CCXX, IPOC, ATVI, FEAC, LOAK, OAC, EA, BWA, SMMC, ACAM, IPV, SBE, SBRA, FVAC, AU, PTAC, TRNE, W, GMHI, FDX, EBAY, XLK, ADP, NFIN, HTA, ETR, RPRX, ZI, NI, MPC, CDLX, ES, AEE, MRO, VRM, NEE, BKNG, ADNT, O, RMG, JCI, UNVR, CWEN, SDGR, ETN, PNM, BMRG, EMN, MDLA, PEG, RMG.U, ITRI, STOR, APA, AES,
For the details of UBS OCONNOR LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubs+oconnor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UBS OCONNOR LLC
- Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 2,354,323 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 903,182 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fitbit Inc (FIT) - 9,608,984 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 995,036 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 210,112 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 2,354,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 903,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Fitbit Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,608,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 210,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: New Providence Acquisition Corp (NPA)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,277,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,509,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 432.26%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 951.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 131,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,953,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 3016.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 413,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.
