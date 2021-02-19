Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Fitbit Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ubs Oconnor Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Fitbit Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, New Providence Acquisition Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Livongo Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Oconnor Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 439 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 2,354,323 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 903,182 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Fitbit Inc (FIT) - 9,608,984 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. New Position BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 995,036 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 210,112 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 2,354,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 903,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Fitbit Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,608,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 210,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,277,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,509,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 432.26%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 951.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 131,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,953,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 3016.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 413,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.