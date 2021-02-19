Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Sells CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Live Oak Acquisition Corp, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Fort Baker Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Discovery Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, sells CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Live Oak Acquisition Corp, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, South Mountain Merger Corp, LF Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 347,887 shares, 23.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 4,513,304 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.10% Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX) - 2,226,901 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX) - 2,226,901 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 876,685 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.38%

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 2,226,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 1,180,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 659,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 4,513,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 130.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 876,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.34.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $17, with an estimated average price of $12.78.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $34, with an estimated average price of $14.32.